    Naval Branch Health Clinic Kings Bay Laboratory [Image 1 of 2]

    Naval Branch Health Clinic Kings Bay Laboratory

    KINGS BAY, GA, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2021

    Photo by Deidre Smith 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    KINGS BAY, Ga. (July 12, 2021) - Hospitalman Apprentice Cherie Perry, from Naval Branch Health Clinic Kings Bay’s Laboratory, teaches a patient how to collect a sample at home. Perry, a native of Las Vegas, Nevada, says, “The results of laboratory tests assist our physicians in finding out what is happening within a patient’s body.” (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #FacesofNHJax

    Date Taken: 07.12.2021
    Date Posted: 09.02.2021 10:21
    VIRIN: 210712-N-QA097-200
    Location: KINGS BAY, GA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Branch Health Clinic Kings Bay Laboratory [Image 2 of 2], by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Naval Branch Health Clinic Kings Bay Laboratory
    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Multi-Service Unit

    Laboratory
    tests
    sample
    Naval Hospital Jacksonville
    Naval Branch Health Clinic Kings Bay

