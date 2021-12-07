Naval Branch Health Clinic Kings Bay Laboratory

KINGS BAY, Ga. (July 12, 2021) - Hospitalman Apprentice Cherie Perry, from Naval Branch Health Clinic Kings Bay’s Laboratory, teaches a patient how to collect a sample at home. Perry, a native of Las Vegas, Nevada, says, “The results of laboratory tests assist our physicians in finding out what is happening within a patient’s body.” (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #FacesofNHJax
