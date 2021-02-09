210902-N-OJ308-1171

GULF OF OMAN (Sept. 2, 2021) Sailors assigned the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) and a Marine from the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) transport cargo on the ship’s flight deck during a replenishment-at-sea, Sept. 2, 2021. Iwo Jima is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Isaac A. Rodriguez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.02.2021 Date Posted: 09.02.2021 10:14 Photo ID: 6814391 VIRIN: 210902-N-OJ308-1171 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 994.1 KB Location: ARABIAN SEA Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 210902-N-OJ308-1171 [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.