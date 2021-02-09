210902-N-OJ308-1131

GULF OF OMAN (Sept. 2, 2021) Chief Logistics Specialist Bryan Barnaby, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), places binding straps on cargo during a replenishment-at-sea with the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Wally Schirra (T-AKE 8), Sept. 2, 2021. Iwo Jima is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Isaac A. Rodriguez)

