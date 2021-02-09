Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    210902-N-OJ308-1232 [Image 8 of 8]

    210902-N-OJ308-1232

    ARABIAN SEA

    09.02.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)

    210902-N-OJ308-1232
    GULF OF OMAN (Sept. 2, 2021) Sailors assigned the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) and Marines from the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) transport cargo on the ship’s flight deck during a replenishment-at-sea, Sept. 2, 2021. Iwo Jima is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Isaac A. Rodriguez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.02.2021
    Date Posted: 09.02.2021 10:14
    Photo ID: 6814394
    VIRIN: 210902-N-OJ308-1232
    Resolution: 5491x3661
    Size: 979.37 KB
    Location: ARABIAN SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210902-N-OJ308-1232 [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    USCENTCOM
    NAVCENT
    C5F
    USCENTCOMPA

