Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Spc. Christopher Dame begins the obstacle course during the Task Force Spartan best warrior competition in Kuwait [Image 9 of 12]

    Spc. Christopher Dame begins the obstacle course during the Task Force Spartan best warrior competition in Kuwait

    KUWAIT

    05.27.2021

    Photo by Capt. Patrick Montandon 

    130th Field Artillery Brigade

    Spc. Christopher Dame leaps to start climbing as he begins the obstacle course during the Task Force Spartan best warrior competition in Kuwait

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2021
    Date Posted: 09.02.2021 06:14
    Photo ID: 6813965
    VIRIN: 210527-A-LX415-200
    Resolution: 3242x2594
    Size: 1.57 MB
    Location: KW
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spc. Christopher Dame begins the obstacle course during the Task Force Spartan best warrior competition in Kuwait [Image 12 of 12], by CPT Patrick Montandon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Soldiers run at sunset during the ACFT
    Soldiers complete ACFT warm up drills
    Soldiers take a rest between ACFT events at the best warrior competition
    Spc. Christopher Dame completes the dead lift event during the ACFT at the Task Force Spartan best warrior competition in Kuwait
    Spc. Grace Tsen completes the leg tuck event during the ACFT at the Task Force Spartan best warrior competition in Kuwait
    Sgt. Erik Wold completes the dead lift event during the ACFT at the Task Force Spartan best warrior competition in Kuwait
    Spc. Grace Tsen completes the indoor range event during the Task Force Spartan best warrior competition in Kuwait
    Spc. Christopher Dame completes the obstacle course during the Task Force Spartan best warrior competition in Kuwait
    Spc. Christopher Dame begins the obstacle course during the Task Force Spartan best warrior competition in Kuwait
    Spc. Grace Tsen competes in the obstacle course during the Task Force Spartan best warrior competition in Kuwait
    Sgt. Erik Wold completes a public affairs mock interview during the Task Force Spartan best warrior competition in Kuwait
    Sgt. Erik Wold completes the obstacle course during the Task Force Spartan best warrior competition in Kuwait

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    best warrior competition:obstacle course:rope:climb:130th FAB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT