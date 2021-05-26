Soldiers run at sunset during the ACFT

Spc. Christopher Dame of the 130th Field Artillery Brigade competes at the Task Force Spartan Best Warrior Competition in Kuwait
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2021 06:11
|Photo ID:
|6813956
|VIRIN:
|210526-A-LX415-673
|Resolution:
|4396x2931
|Size:
|919.12 KB
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
