Sgt. Erik Wold of the 130th Field Artillery Brigade completes a public affairs mock interview during the Task Force Spartan best warrior competition in Kuwait
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2021 06:15
|Photo ID:
|6813967
|VIRIN:
|210527-A-LX415-352
|Resolution:
|5840x3894
|Size:
|2.89 MB
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sgt. Erik Wold completes a public affairs mock interview during the Task Force Spartan best warrior competition in Kuwait [Image 12 of 12], by CPT Patrick Montandon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT