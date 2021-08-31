U.S. Marine Cpl. Sebastian Guzman, an artilleryman with 1st Battalion, 12th Marines, gives orders to Marines during a live-fire operation on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Aug. 31, 2021. 1/12 routinely executes live-fire operations to maintain weapons proficiency and combat readiness. (U.S Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Juan Carpanzano)
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2021 22:01
|Photo ID:
|6813682
|VIRIN:
|210831-M-CG676-1010
|Resolution:
|3453x5180
|Size:
|9.38 MB
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1/12 M777A2 Howitzer Live Fire [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Juan Carpanzano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
