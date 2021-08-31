U.S. Marine Cpl. Sebastian Guzman, an artilleryman with 1st Battalion, 12th Marines, gives orders to Marines during a live-fire operation on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Aug. 31, 2021. 1/12 routinely executes live-fire operations to maintain weapons proficiency and combat readiness. (U.S Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Juan Carpanzano)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.31.2021 Date Posted: 09.01.2021 22:01 Photo ID: 6813682 VIRIN: 210831-M-CG676-1010 Resolution: 3453x5180 Size: 9.38 MB Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1/12 M777A2 Howitzer Live Fire [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Juan Carpanzano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.