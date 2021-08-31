Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1/12 M777A2 Howitzer Live Fire [Image 1 of 8]

    1/12 M777A2 Howitzer Live Fire

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Juan Carpanzano 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marine LCpl. Jaquevion Garner, an artilleryman with 1st Battalion, 12th Marines, aligns an M777A2 Howitzer during a live-fire operation on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Aug. 31, 2021. 1/12 routinely executes live-fire operations to maintain weapons proficiency and combat readiness. (U.S Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Juan Carpanzano)

