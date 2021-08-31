Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1/12 M777A2 Howitzer Live Fire [Image 8 of 8]

    1/12 M777A2 Howitzer Live Fire

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Juan Carpanzano 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 12th Marines, fire an M777A2 Howitzer during a live-fire operation on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Aug. 31, 2021. 1/12 routinely executes live-fire operations to maintain weapons proficiency and combat readiness. (U.S Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Juan Carpanzano)

    Date Taken: 08.31.2021
    Date Posted: 09.01.2021 22:02
    Photo ID: 6813687
    VIRIN: 210831-M-CG676-1013
    Resolution: 5913x3942
    Size: 18.3 MB
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1/12 M777A2 Howitzer Live Fire [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Juan Carpanzano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    marines
    1/12

