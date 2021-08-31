U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Mississippi Valley Division Commander Maj. Gen. Diana Holland and Memphis District Commander Col. Zach Miller visit with USACE employees at the Joint Field Office at Baton Rouge. USACE is working in partnership with the local, state, and federal response to Hurricane Ida. We have more than 280 personnel deployed and engaged, who are coordinating with local, state, and federal partners in the affected areas. Our number one priority continues to be the life, health, and safety of all who are affected by Hurricane Ida. Photo by Capt. Joe Pritts

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.31.2021 Date Posted: 09.01.2021 20:11 Photo ID: 6813631 VIRIN: 210831-A-EN999-011 Resolution: 640x554 Size: 123.55 KB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hurricane Ida Response [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.