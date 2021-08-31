Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurricane Ida Response [Image 5 of 5]

    Hurricane Ida Response

    UNITED STATES

    08.31.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-Mississippi Valley Division

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Mississippi Valley Division Commander Maj. Gen. Diana Holland and Memphis District Commander Col. Zach Miller visit with USACE employees at the Joint Field Office at Baton Rouge. USACE is working in partnership with the local, state, and federal response to Hurricane Ida. We have more than 280 personnel deployed and engaged, who are coordinating with local, state, and federal partners in the affected areas. Our number one priority continues to be the life, health, and safety of all who are affected by Hurricane Ida.

    USACE
    Louisiana National Guard
    Hurricane Ida
    Louisiana Governor
    Mississippi Valley Division
    New Orleans District

