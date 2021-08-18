William Beaumont Army Medical Center staff attended the Applied Research Training Course (ARTC) at the Centennial Conference and Banquet Center, Fort Bliss, Aug.18. The goal of the ARTC was to introduce trainees and staff to The Department of Clinical Investigation. (Photo by Vincent Byrd, WBAMC Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2021 17:57
|Photo ID:
|6813490
|VIRIN:
|210818-D-SG853-0041
|Resolution:
|3648x2432
|Size:
|1.69 MB
|Location:
|EL PASO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, WBAMC Applied Research Training Course [Image 2 of 2], by Vincent Byrd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
WBAMC Applied Research Training Course
LEAVE A COMMENT