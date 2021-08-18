Capt. Joshua D. Boucher, doctor of osteopathic medicine, one of the presenters at the Applied Research Training Course (ARTC), delivers his presentations during the ARTC on Aug. 18. At the Centennial Conference and Banquet Center, Fort Bliss. . (Photo by Vincent Byrd, WBAMC Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2021 17:57
|Photo ID:
|6813489
|VIRIN:
|210818-D-SG853-0040
|Resolution:
|3648x2432
|Size:
|1.42 MB
|Location:
|EL PASO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
WBAMC Applied Research Training Course
