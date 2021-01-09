WBAMC Applied Research Training Course

Photo By Vincent Byrd | William Beaumont Army Medical Center staff attended the Applied Research Training...... read more read more Photo By Vincent Byrd | William Beaumont Army Medical Center staff attended the Applied Research Training Course (ARTC) at the Centennial Conference and Banquet Center, Fort Bliss, Aug.18. The goal of the ARTC was to introduce trainees and staff to The Department of Clinical Investigation. (Photo by Vincent Byrd, WBAMC Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

FORT BLISS, Texas - The Department of Clinical Investigation (DCI) and William Beaumont Army Medical Center hosted an Applied Research Training Course (ARTC) at the Centennial Conference and Banquet Center, Fort Bliss, Aug.18.



Lt. Col Daniel W. Nelson, Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine, Associate Professor of Surgery, described the ARTC.



"The Applied Research Training Course was an all-day event providing information on efficiently and effectively performing impactful research at William Beaumont Army Medical Center. This included an overview of DCI services, including assistance with protocol development, Institutional Review Board processes, statistical services, as well as lectures on practical aspects of research such as how to prepare a research manuscript for publication by effectively communicating your findings," said Nelson.



The goal of the ARTC was to introduce trainees and staff to DCI. The course reviewed research methodology, introduced research tools, and highlighted the researcher support available from DCI.

Particular areas of interest for the course would include grant funding, research study design, fundamental research questions, and how to decide on an approach.



Capt. Joshua D. Boucher, doctor of osteopathic medicine and one of the presenters, explained his experience during the course.



"It was great to see a community of researchers come together at the ARTC. Many people, including myself, may not know the excellent research resources available at WBAMC – but the ARTC opened my eyes. The clinic investigations staff are very knowledgeable, helpful, and adhere to all the guidelines that maintain the integrity and safety throughout research projects. They demonstrated their thoroughness and willingness to assist beginner researchers throughout the process," said Boucher.

It was Nelson who said that the informative collaboration from different partners was a benefit.



“We were excited to have informative contributions from community partners, including the Bioinformatics and Biostatistics Laboratory from the University of Texas at El Paso, who discussed approaches to study design, and the Medical Centers of the Americas Foundation. They joined us to discuss opportunities for research funding,” said Nelson.

This event meets a portion of the Defense Health Agency's continuing education credits for all researchers.



According to Nelson, WBAMC has a robust DCI with expert staff to assist with impactful research.



“We felt this training was critical to inform prospective scientists of these services to leverage these resources and encourage the pursuit of scientific endeavors for the betterment of our beneficiaries," said Nelson.

The course ended with closing remarks and evaluation awards.