    Air Force District of Washington command team visits Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling [Image 8 of 8]

    Air Force District of Washington command team visits Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2021

    Photo by Benjamin Matwey 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Paige Wroble, left, and Senior Master Sgt. Geoffrey Reecer, on guitar, both members of The United States Air Force Band, perform for Maj. Gen. Joel Jackson, Air Force District of Washington commander, second from right, and his wife, Lanette, as Col. Donald Schofield, The United States Air Force Band commander, watches during an immersion tour at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., Aug. 24, 2021. The AFDW command team visited various sections of the wing and selected base mission partners during a two-day immersion tour to listen, learn, take questions, and recognize the achievements of unit Airmen and mission partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Benjamin Matwey)

    Date Taken: 08.24.2021
    Date Posted: 09.01.2021 15:04
    Photo ID: 6813220
    VIRIN: 210824-O-GJ979-826
    Resolution: 4800x3200
    Size: 1.06 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling
    Air Force District of Washington
    11th Wing
    United States Air Force Band

