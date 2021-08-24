Air Force District of Washington command team visits Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Joel Jackson, Air Force District of Columbia commander, right, speaks with United States Air Force Honor Guard Airmen at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Aug. 24, 2021. The AFDW command team visited various sections of the wing and selected base mission partners during a two-day immersion tour to listen, learn, take questions, and recognize the achievements of unit Airmen and mission partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Benjamin Matwey)
