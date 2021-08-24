Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force District of Washington command team visits Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling [Image 7 of 8]

    Air Force District of Washington command team visits Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2021

    Photo by Benjamin Matwey 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Joel Jackson, Air Force District of Columbia commander, right, speaks with United States Air Force Honor Guard Airmen at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Aug. 24, 2021. The AFDW command team visited various sections of the wing and selected base mission partners during a two-day immersion tour to listen, learn, take questions, and recognize the achievements of unit Airmen and mission partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Benjamin Matwey)

    Date Taken: 08.24.2021
    Date Posted: 09.01.2021 15:04
    Photo ID: 6813213
    VIRIN: 210824-O-GJ979-535
    Resolution: 4800x3200
    Size: 1.25 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force District of Washington command team visits Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling [Image 8 of 8], by Benjamin Matwey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling
    Air Force District of Washington
    United States Air Force Honor Guard
    United States Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team

