Air Force District of Washington command team visits Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

The United States Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team demonstrates their proficiency to Air Force District of Washington command team at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Aug. 24, 2021. The AFDW command team visited various sections of the wing and selected base mission partners during a two-day immersion tour to listen, learn, take questions, and recognize the achievements of unit Airmen and mission partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Benjamin Matwey)

