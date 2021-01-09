U.S. Army Lt. Col. Mollie Keith, commander of the 170th Military Police Battalion, 201st Regional Support Group, Georgia Army National Guard speaks to Maj. Gen. Thomas Carden, The Adjutant General of Georgia, and Marty Kemp, the first lady of Georgia, during a send-off Sept. 1, 2021 in Decatur, Georgia. The Georgia Army National Guard prepares to send Soldiers to support the Louisiana National Guard following Hurricane Ida's wake. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Cpl. Rydell Tomas)
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2021 14:57
|Photo ID:
|6813174
|VIRIN:
|210901-Z-QP400-1008
|Resolution:
|7533x5022
|Size:
|3.61 MB
|Location:
|DECATUR, GA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lt. Col. Keith Speaks to Marty Kemp [Image 4 of 4], by CPL Rydell Tomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
