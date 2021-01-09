Marty Kemp, the first lady of Georgia, visits Georgia Army National Guard Soldiers at the 170th Battalion Military Police Battalion armory in Decatur, Georgia Sept. 1, 2021. The Georgia Army National Guard prepares to send Soldiers to support the Louisiana National Guard following Hurricane Ida's wake. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Cpl. Rydell Tomas)
This work, Marty Kemp Visits Soldiers [Image 4 of 4], by CPL Rydell Tomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
