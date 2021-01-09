Marty Kemp Visits Soldiers

Marty Kemp, the first lady of Georgia, visits Georgia Army National Guard Soldiers at the 170th Battalion Military Police Battalion armory in Decatur, Georgia Sept. 1, 2021. The Georgia Army National Guard prepares to send Soldiers to support the Louisiana National Guard following Hurricane Ida's wake. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Cpl. Rydell Tomas)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.01.2021 Date Posted: 09.01.2021 Photo ID: 6813168 Location: DECATUR, GA, US