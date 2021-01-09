TAG Speaks to Media

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Thomas Carden, The Adjutant General of Georgia, speaks to media during a send-off with the 170th Military Police Battalion, 201st Regional Support Group, Georgia Army National Guard in Decatur, Georgia Sept. 1, 2021. The Georgia Army National Guard prepares to send Soldiers to support the Louisiana National Guard following Hurricane Ida's wake. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Cpl. Rydell Tomas)
