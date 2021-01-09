Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TAG Speaks to Media [Image 3 of 4]

    TAG Speaks to Media

    DECATUR, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Rydell Tomas 

    Georgia National Guard

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Thomas Carden, The Adjutant General of Georgia, speaks to media during a send-off with the 170th Military Police Battalion, 201st Regional Support Group, Georgia Army National Guard in Decatur, Georgia Sept. 1, 2021. The Georgia Army National Guard prepares to send Soldiers to support the Louisiana National Guard following Hurricane Ida's wake. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Cpl. Rydell Tomas)

    Date Taken: 09.01.2021
    Date Posted: 09.01.2021 14:58
    Location: DECATUR, GA, US 
    Georgia National Guard
    Hurricane Ida
    TAG
    170th MP Battalion
    Marty Kemp

