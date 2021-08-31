Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Series of Firsts for One, A Series of Protection for All [Image 2 of 2]

    A Series of Firsts for One, A Series of Protection for All

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2021

    Photo by Douglas Stutz 

    Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton

    Steady sticklers with Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Bremerton began a Shot Exercise to administer the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to all unvaccinated active duty personnel assigned to commands in the nation’s third largest fleet concentration area of Puget Sound, August 31, 2021, based on Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin’s directive that the vaccine is necessary to protect the active duty force and defend the American people. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued formal licensure of the Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine, August 23, 2021, based on exacting studies, efficacy and safety data collected over the past year (official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.31.2021
    Date Posted: 09.01.2021 13:02
    Photo ID: 6812974
    VIRIN: 210831-N-HU933-449
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 3.38 MB
    Location: BREMERTON, WA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Series of Firsts for One, A Series of Protection for All [Image 2 of 2], by Douglas Stutz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    A Series of Firsts for One, A Series of Protection for All

    nhb
    #NavyMedicine
    nmrtc bremerton
    covid vaccine

