A Series of Firsts for One, A Series of Protection for All

Steady sticklers with Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Bremerton began a Shot Exercise to administer the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to all unvaccinated active duty personnel assigned to commands in the nation’s third largest fleet concentration area of Puget Sound, August 31, 2021, based on Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin’s directive that the vaccine is necessary to protect the active duty force and defend the American people. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued formal licensure of the Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine, August 23, 2021, based on exacting studies, efficacy and safety data collected over the past year (official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).

