Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A Series of Firsts for One, A Series of Protection for All [Image 1 of 2]

    A Series of Firsts for One, A Series of Protection for All

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2021

    Photo by Douglas Stutz 

    Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton

    Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Caitlyn Alexander is checked on after being administered her first dose of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine by Capt. Jeff Feinberg, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training (NMRTC) Bremerton executive officer and Navy Medical Corps officer, August 31, 2021. Alexander’s decision to get vaccinated parallels the Department of the Navy COVID-19 vaccination requirement(s), based on Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin’s directive that the vaccine is necessary to protect the active duty force and defend the American people. For all other active duty personnel like Alexander stationed in the nation’s third largest fleet concentration area of Puget Sound, the COVID-19 vaccine is being made readily available for all those unvaccinated active duty personnel. NMRTC Bremerton is currently working with all local commands to schedule personnel in need (official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.31.2021
    Date Posted: 09.01.2021 13:02
    Photo ID: 6812972
    VIRIN: 210831-N-HU933-448
    Resolution: 3981x4255
    Size: 2.8 MB
    Location: BREMERTON, WA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Series of Firsts for One, A Series of Protection for All [Image 2 of 2], by Douglas Stutz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    A Series of Firsts for One, A Series of Protection for All
    A Series of Firsts for One, A Series of Protection for All

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    A Series of Firsts for One, A Series of Protection for All

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    nhb
    #NavyMedicine
    nmrtc bremerton
    covid-19 vaccination

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT