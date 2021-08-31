A Series of Firsts for One, A Series of Protection for All

Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Caitlyn Alexander is checked on after being administered her first dose of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine by Capt. Jeff Feinberg, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training (NMRTC) Bremerton executive officer and Navy Medical Corps officer, August 31, 2021. Alexander’s decision to get vaccinated parallels the Department of the Navy COVID-19 vaccination requirement(s), based on Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin’s directive that the vaccine is necessary to protect the active duty force and defend the American people. For all other active duty personnel like Alexander stationed in the nation’s third largest fleet concentration area of Puget Sound, the COVID-19 vaccine is being made readily available for all those unvaccinated active duty personnel. NMRTC Bremerton is currently working with all local commands to schedule personnel in need (official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).

