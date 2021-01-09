A Series of Firsts for One, A Series of Protection for All

Photo By Douglas Stutz | Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Caitlyn Alexander is checked on after being...... read more read more Photo By Douglas Stutz | Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Caitlyn Alexander is checked on after being administered her first dose of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine by Capt. Jeff Feinberg, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training (NMRTC) Bremerton executive officer and Navy Medical Corps officer, August 31, 2021. Alexander’s decision to get vaccinated parallels the Department of the Navy COVID-19 vaccination requirement(s), based on Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin’s directive that the vaccine is necessary to protect the active duty force and defend the American people. For all other active duty personnel like Alexander stationed in the nation’s third largest fleet concentration area of Puget Sound, the COVID-19 vaccine is being made readily available for all those unvaccinated active duty personnel. NMRTC Bremerton is currently working with all local commands to schedule personnel in need (official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer). see less | View Image Page

In a span of approximately three weeks, Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Caitlyn Alexander is experiencing several life-saving and life-giving firsts.



Alexander, assigned to Trident Refit Facility Bangor, was administered her initial dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine by Navy Medicine Readiness and Training (NMRTC) Bremerton staff, August 31, 2021.



In the middle of September, she is expecting daughter Lauren, her first child, to be born.



“I came here today to get the vaccine for her and to protect myself against this Delta variant of the virus,” said Alexander, echoing the same concern and awareness of many on the rise of the highly transmissible Delta variant of the coronavirus.



According to the Department of Defense, in conjunction with the U.S. Centers for Disease and Prevention (CDC), the transmission speed of the new, highly contagious variant has significantly increased the risk to Department of Defense personnel – and family – as well as operational readiness.



Alexander’s decision to get vaccinated parallels the Department of the Navy COVID-19 vaccination requirement(s), based on Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin’s directive that the vaccine is necessary to protect the active duty force and defend the American people.



“All my family, including my sister also in the Navy, have gotten their vaccinations. I’m the last one,” said Alexander, a Iola, Texas native who has also served at commands in Virginia and Japan.



The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued formal licensure of the Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine, August 23, 2021, based on exacting studies, efficacy and safety data collected over the past year.



Cmdr. Jared Taylor, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit Bangor officer in charge Bremerton affirms that for all other active duty personnel like Alexander stationed in the nation’s third largest fleet concentration area, the COVID-19 vaccine is being made readily available to be administered to all those unvaccinated active duty personnel.



“We are actively working with every command to direct their Sailors to the vaccine support services we’re offering. We are currently only scheduling units. No walk-in appointments,” explained Taylor.



In an electronic mail message sent out to all hands, Capt. Patrick Fitzpatrick, NMRTC Bremerton commanding officer, noted that unvaccinated active duty personnel can choose from such options as receiving the vaccine via the command’s Shot Exercise or they can get the vaccine out in town and bring the documentation back to their chain of command.



“The Pfizer vaccine is the only FDA approved vaccine, and the one you are mandated to receive. However, you can elect to get vaccinated with either the Moderna or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Even those who have had a prior COVID infection are required to be vaccinated,” shared Fitzpatrick.



Alexander hopes to have her family arrive when her daughter is born.



“They’re a great support system. Being vaccinated, they can travel here,” Alexander said.



Defense Health Agency military treatment facilities like NMRTC Bremerton have long advocated CDC guidelines that those pregnant are more likely to get severely ill with COVID compared with those non-pregnant and are also at increased risk of preterm birth. Severe illness includes such needs as requiring hospitalization, intensive care admission, need for a ventilator or special equipment to breathe, even so sick that it results in death. Additionally, pregnant people with COVID-19 are at increased risk of preterm birth and might be at increased risk of other adverse pregnancy outcomes, compared with pregnant women without COVID-19.



The CDC acknowledges that the evidence about the safety and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy, although limited, has been growing. The data suggests that the benefits of receiving a COVID-19 vaccine outweigh any known or potential risks of vaccination during pregnancy.



The CDC also recommends that all eligible persons get the COVID-19 vaccination(s) as soon as possible. As of August 29, 2021, approximately 370 million doses have been given in the U.S., with approximately 174 million fully vaccinated. Statistical evidence released last week by the CDC also shows that unvaccinated people were nearly five times more likely to be infected with COVID than vaccinated people, and unvaccinated people were 29 times more likely to be hospitalized due to COVID-19 than those who are fully vaccinated.



“Our best chance of force protection and mission effectiveness is in vaccinating as many people as possible. I strongly encourage those who are still hesitant to get vaccinated, [and] to seek out internal and external experts and discuss your concerns. I encourage all those unvaccinated to immediately take action to get this done as soon as possible,” stressed Fitzpatrick.



The Department of the Navy Mandatory Vaccine Policy, released August 31, 2021, indicates that unvaccinated personnel must complete the series during a no-later-than period of 90 days.