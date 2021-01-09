Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pa. National Guard activated for Tropical Storm Ida [Image 2 of 2]

    Pa. National Guard activated for Tropical Storm Ida

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Zane Craig 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    Spc. Justin Love, a utilities equipment repairer and Sgt. Joshua Watkins, a construction equipment repairer, both with the 3622nd Support Maintenance Company, 728th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 213th Regional Support Group, Pennsylvania Army National Guard, check the lights on one of the eight high-clearance vehicles their unit has readied to respond to Tropical Storm Ida Sept. 1 at Fort Indiantown Gap. About 120 Pennsylvania National Guard members total with approximately 35 vehicles have been placed on state active duty and are on stand-by as Ida bears down on Pennsylvania. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Zane Craig)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2021
    Date Posted: 09.01.2021 13:07
    Photo ID: 6812967
    VIRIN: 210901-Z-PU354-0084
    Resolution: 5244x3504
    Size: 1.49 MB
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US 
    Hometown: GARDNERS, PA, US
    Hometown: PHILADELPHIA, PA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pa. National Guard activated for Tropical Storm Ida [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Zane Craig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Pa. National Guard activated for Tropical Storm Ida
    Pa. National Guard activated for Tropical Storm Ida

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Pa. National Guard activated for Tropical Storm Ida

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PA National Guard
    Ft Indiantown Gap
    FTIG
    PNG
    Tropical Storm Ida

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT