Pa. National Guard activated for Tropical Storm Ida

Spc. Justin Love, a utilities equipment repairer and Sgt. Joshua Watkins, a construction equipment repairer, both with the 3622nd Support Maintenance Company, 728th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 213th Regional Support Group, Pennsylvania Army National Guard, check the lights on one of the eight high-clearance vehicles their unit has readied to respond to Tropical Storm Ida Sept. 1 at Fort Indiantown Gap. About 120 Pennsylvania National Guard members total with approximately 35 vehicles have been placed on state active duty and are on stand-by as Ida bears down on Pennsylvania. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Zane Craig)

