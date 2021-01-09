Spc. Stephanie Sparrow, a wheeled vehicle repairer with 3622nd Support Maintenance Company, 728th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 213th Regional Support Group, Pennsylvania Army National Guard, checks the oil on one of the eight high-clearance vehicles her unit has readied to respond to Tropical Storm Ida Sept. 1 at Fort Indiantown Gap. About 120 Pennsylvania National Guard members total with approximately 35 vehicles have been placed on state active duty and are on stand-by as Ida bears down on Pennsylvania. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Zane Craig)
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2021 13:07
|Photo ID:
|6812966
|VIRIN:
|210901-Z-PU354-0077
|Resolution:
|5100x3256
|Size:
|1.18 MB
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US
|Hometown:
|CENTER VALLEY, PA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pa. National Guard activated for Tropical Storm Ida [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Zane Craig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Pa. National Guard activated for Tropical Storm Ida
LEAVE A COMMENT