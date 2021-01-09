Pa. National Guard activated for Tropical Storm Ida

Spc. Stephanie Sparrow, a wheeled vehicle repairer with 3622nd Support Maintenance Company, 728th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 213th Regional Support Group, Pennsylvania Army National Guard, checks the oil on one of the eight high-clearance vehicles her unit has readied to respond to Tropical Storm Ida Sept. 1 at Fort Indiantown Gap. About 120 Pennsylvania National Guard members total with approximately 35 vehicles have been placed on state active duty and are on stand-by as Ida bears down on Pennsylvania. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Zane Craig)

Date Taken: 09.01.2021
Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US