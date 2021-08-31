Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pa. National Guard activated for Tropical Storm Ida

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2021

    Story by Brad Rhen 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    FORT INDIATOWN GAP, Pa. – About 120 Pennsylvania National Guard members have been placed on state active duty and are on stand-by as Tropical Storm Ida bears down on Pennsylvania.

    The Soldiers and Airmen are staged, along with about 35 high-water capable vehicles, at several locations across the Commonwealth.

    Two helicopters and crews that are part of the Pennsylvania Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team are also on stand-by. The PA-HART is a joint partnership between the Pennsylvania Army National Guard, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, and the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, along with credentialed civilian rescue technicians.

    "As Tropical Storm Ida approaches, the Soldiers and Airmen of the Pennsylvania National Guard stand ready to assist the citizens of Pennsylvania and our partner agencies,” said Pennsylvania Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Mark Schindler. ”As National Guard members, we serve in our communities and are no strangers to responding to extreme weather events. With heavy rains expected, I urge everyone to practice extreme caution. The Pennsylvania National Guard will be there to help and live up to our motto 'Always ready. Always There.’”

    The Pennsylvania National Guard has responded to more than 60 natural disasters since 1953, with more than 25 of those responses to flooding.

    Additional information about how the Pa. National Guard is activated for domestic support missions can be found here: https://www.pa.ng.mil/Site-Management/News-Article-View/Article/2140589/how-it-works-pennsylvania-national-guard-support-during-covid-19-pandemic/

    TAGS

    Pennsylvania National Guard
    PNG
    Tropical Storm Ida

