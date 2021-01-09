Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arkansas departs for Louisiana for hurricane relief supprot

    Arkansas departs for Louisiana for hurricane relief supprot

    NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2021

    Photo by John Oldham 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas National Guardsmen assigned to the 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team conduct final preparations before departing Camp Joseph T. Robinson Sept. 1, 2021, to convoy to Louisiana to help that state recover from the damage caused by Hurricane Ida as it came ashore Aug. 29, 2021. More than 530 Arkansas Army Guardsmen are en route to assist the Louisiana National Guard. Arkansas Guardsmen are prepared to conduct high-water operations, route clearing, traffic control, commodity distribution, or any other tasks assigned by the Louisiana National Guard.

    Date Taken: 09.01.2021
    Date Posted: 09.01.2021 11:28
    Photo ID: 6812842
    VIRIN: 210901-Z-NY349-0015
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 6.86 MB
    Location: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arkansas departs for Louisiana for hurricane relief supprot [Image 16 of 16], by John Oldham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hurricane Ida
    Arkansas National Guard

