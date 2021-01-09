Arkansas departs for Louisiana for hurricane relief supprot

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas National Guardsmen assigned to the 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team conduct final preparations before departing Camp Joseph T. Robinson Sept. 1, 2021, to convoy to Louisiana to help that state recover from the damage caused by Hurricane Ida as it came ashore Aug. 29, 2021. More than 530 Arkansas Army Guardsmen are en route to assist the Louisiana National Guard. Arkansas Guardsmen are prepared to conduct high-water operations, route clearing, traffic control, commodity distribution, or any other tasks assigned by the Louisiana National Guard.

