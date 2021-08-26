Staff Sgt. Matthew Meagher, an infantry unit leader with 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, moves to clear a room during an Assault Enablers Course, aboard Stone Bay, North Carolina, Aug. 26, 2021. The Assault Enablers Course is designed to improve Marine’s proficiency and communication within a close-quarters combat setting. These skills will be used to benefit the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit during an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Yvonna Guyette)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.26.2021 Date Posted: 09.01.2021 08:46 Photo ID: 6812447 VIRIN: 210826-M-VQ041-1073 Resolution: 5715x3810 Size: 436.2 KB Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Assault Enablers Course [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Yvonna Guyette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.