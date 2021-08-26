Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Assault Enablers Course [Image 6 of 7]

    Assault Enablers Course

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Yvonna Guyette 

    22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit

    Staff Sgt. Matthew Meagher, an infantry unit leader with 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, moves to clear a room during an Assault Enablers Course, aboard Stone Bay, North Carolina, Aug. 26, 2021. The Assault Enablers Course is designed to improve Marine’s proficiency and communication within a close-quarters combat setting. These skills will be used to benefit the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit during an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Yvonna Guyette)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2021
    Date Posted: 09.01.2021 08:46
    Photo ID: 6812447
    VIRIN: 210826-M-VQ041-1073
    Resolution: 5715x3810
    Size: 436.2 KB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Assault Enablers Course [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Yvonna Guyette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit
    II MEF
    2nd MEU
    Assault Enablers Course

