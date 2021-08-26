Staff Sgt. Matthew Meagher, an infantry unit leader with 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, moves to clear a room during an Assault Enablers Course, aboard Stone Bay, North Carolina, Aug. 26, 2021. The Assault Enablers Course is designed to improve Marine’s proficiency and communication within a close-quarters combat setting. These skills will be used to benefit the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit during an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Yvonna Guyette)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2021 08:46
|Photo ID:
|6812448
|VIRIN:
|210826-M-VQ041-1084
|Resolution:
|2278x3417
|Size:
|258.78 KB
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|2
