Lance Cpl. Reed Mcenaney, a rifleman with 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, moves to clear a room during an Assault Enablers Course exercise, aboard Stone Bay, North Carolina, Aug. 26, 2021. The Assault Enablers Course is designed to improve Marine’s proficiency and communication within a close-quarters combat setting. These skills will be used to benefit the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit during an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Yvonna Guyette)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2021 08:46
|Photo ID:
|6812442
|VIRIN:
|210826-M-VQ041-1008
|Resolution:
|4174x2783
|Size:
|272.94 KB
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|3
This work, Assault Enablers Course [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Yvonna Guyette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT