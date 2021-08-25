Carter Hall Conducts LCU Operations

210825-N-NQ285-1205

ARABIAN GULF (Aug. 25, 2021) Sailors assigned to the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) and Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 2 secure Landing Craft, Utility (LCU) 1661 to the ship's stern gate during LCU operations, Aug. 25. Carter Hall is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sawyer Connally)

