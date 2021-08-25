210825-N-NQ285-1193

ARABIAN GULF (Aug. 25, 2021) Boatswain's Mate Seaman Bobby Mosley, center, assigned to the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), signals to Landing Craft, Utility (LCU) 1661, attached to Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 2, during LCU operations, Aug. 25. Carter Hall is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sawyer Connally)

Date Taken: 08.25.2021 Location: ARABIAN GULF This work, Carter Hall Conducts LCU Operations [Image 7 of 7], by SN Sawyer Connally