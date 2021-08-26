Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Carter Hall Conducts Sea and Anchor [Image 4 of 7]

    Carter Hall Conducts Sea and Anchor

    ARABIAN GULF

    08.26.2021

    Photo by Seaman Sawyer Connally 

    Amphibious Squadron Four

    210826-N-NQ285-1061
    ARABIAN GULF (Aug. 26, 2021) Seaman Samuel Louis, assigned to the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), makes up line on the ship's fo'c'sle during a sea and anchor evolution, Aug. 26. Carter Hall is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sawyer Connally)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2021
    Date Posted: 09.01.2021 01:57
    Photo ID: 6812259
    VIRIN: 210826-N-NQ285-1061
    Resolution: 4385x3132
    Size: 1.4 MB
    Location: ARABIAN GULF
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Carter Hall Conducts Sea and Anchor [Image 7 of 7], by SN Sawyer Connally, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Carter Hall Conducts LCU Operations
    Carter Hall Conducts LCU Operations
    Carter Hall Conducts LCU Operations
    Carter Hall Conducts Sea and Anchor
    Carter Hall Conducts Sea and Anchor
    Carter Hall Conducts LCU Operations
    Carter Hall Conducts Sea and Anchor

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    24th MEU
    Carter Hall
    LSD 50
    Amphibious Squadron 4
    Iwo Jima ARG
    USN News

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT