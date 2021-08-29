Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-35A Demonstration Team member holds son during an air show in his hometown [Image 3 of 3]

    F-35A Demonstration Team member holds son during an air show in his hometown

    NAMPA, ID, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Barley 

    F-35A Demo Team Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Paxton McCamish, F-35A Demonstration Team avionics specialist holds his son Jaxson McCamish in a P-51 Mustang at the Warhawk Roundup held at the Warhawk Air Museum, Nampa, Idaho, Aug 29, 2021. The Warhawk Roundup was performed near McCamish's hometown of Boise, Idaho, which allowed him to bring out his family to give them a glimpse of what it is like to be on the F-35 Demo Team.

