F-35A Demonstration Team member holds son during an air show in his hometown

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Paxton McCamish, F-35A Demonstration Team avionics specialist holds his son Jaxson McCamish in a P-51 Mustang at the Warhawk Roundup held at the Warhawk Air Museum, Nampa, Idaho, Aug 29, 2021. The Warhawk Roundup was performed near McCamish's hometown of Boise, Idaho, which allowed him to bring out his family to give them a glimpse of what it is like to be on the F-35 Demo Team.

