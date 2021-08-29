Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The F-35A Demonstration Team performs heritage flight with two P-40 Warhawks

    The F-35A Demonstration Team performs heritage flight with two P-40 Warhawks

    NAMPA, ID, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Barley 

    F-35A Demo Team Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Kristin "BEO" Wolfe, F-35A Lightning ll Demonstration Team pilot and commander, flies in formation with two P-40 Warhawks during a heritage flight at the Warhawk Roundup held at the Warhawk Air Museum, Nampa Idaho, Aug 29, 2021. The F-35 demo team routinely flies in formation with historic aircraft from past conflicts in "heritage flights" performances at airshows, showcasing the past, present, and future of aviation.(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Codie Trimble)

    Date Taken: 08.29.2021
    Date Posted: 08.31.2021
    Location: NAMPA, ID, US 
    Demonstration
    Air Show
    F35
    Demo
    F-35. F-35 Lightning

