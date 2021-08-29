The F-35A Demonstration Team performs heritage flight with two P-40 Warhawks

U.S. Air Force Maj. Kristin "BEO" Wolfe, F-35A Lightning ll Demonstration Team pilot and commander, flies in formation with two P-40 Warhawks during a heritage flight at the Warhawk Roundup held at the Warhawk Air Museum, Nampa Idaho, Aug 29, 2021. The F-35 demo team routinely flies in formation with historic aircraft from past conflicts in "heritage flights" performances at airshows, showcasing the past, present, and future of aviation.(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Barley)

