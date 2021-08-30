Coast Guard conducts search and rescue operations following Hurricane Ida

The Coast Guard received a report that a man had been struck in the head during the storm by a window in Leeville, Louisiana, August 30, 2021. An Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew landed on a highway and embarked the patient and took him to West Jefferson Hospital in stable condition. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2021 19:26
|Photo ID:
|6812122
|VIRIN:
|210830-G-G0108-1001
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|3.53 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|41
|Downloads:
|2
