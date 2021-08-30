Coast Guard conducts search and rescue operations following Hurricane Ida

The Coast Guard received a report that a man had been struck in the head during the storm by a window in Leeville, Louisiana, August 30, 2021. An Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew landed on a highway and embarked the patient and took him to West Jefferson Hospital in stable condition. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

