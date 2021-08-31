Coast Guard conducts search and rescue operations following Hurricane Ida

A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew responded to a report of two men needing medical assistance; one having difficulties from a preexisting condition and the other with a leg injury, in Grand Isle, Louisiana, August 31, 2021. The aircrew lowered the rescue swimmer to assess the patients then transferred them to University Medical Center in New Orleans. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

