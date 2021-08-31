A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew responded to a report of two men needing medical assistance; one having difficulties from a preexisting condition and the other with a leg injury, in Grand Isle, Louisiana, August 31, 2021. The aircrew lowered the rescue swimmer to assess the patients then transferred them to University Medical Center in New Orleans. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2021 19:26
|Photo ID:
|6812121
|VIRIN:
|210831-G-G0108-1002
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|2.26 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|23
|Downloads:
|3
This work, Coast Guard conducts search and rescue operations following Hurricane Ida [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT