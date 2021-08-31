Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard conducts search and rescue operations following Hurricane Ida [Image 2 of 3]

    Coast Guard conducts search and rescue operations following Hurricane Ida

    UNITED STATES

    08.31.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew responded to a report of two men needing medical assistance; one having difficulties from a preexisting condition and the other with a leg injury, in Grand Isle, Louisiana, August 31, 2021. The aircrew lowered the rescue swimmer to assess the patients then transferred them to University Medical Center in New Orleans. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 08.31.2021
    Location: US
    TAGS

    uscg
    hurricane ida
    uscg ida
    storm2021

