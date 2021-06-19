Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Holloman leash and bike safety policies [Image 3 of 3]

    Holloman leash and bike safety policies

    HOLLOMAN AFB, NM, UNITED STATES

    06.19.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kristin Weathersby 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    Technical Sergeant Tabitha Lyle, 49th Security Forces Squadron flight chief, performs a routine base patrol Jun. 19, 2021, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. Security Forces Defenders frequently perform patrols through base housing to ensure that rules and regulations are followed and that the Holloman community is safe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kristin Weathersby)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.19.2021
    Date Posted: 08.31.2021 18:50
    Photo ID: 6812091
    VIRIN: 210619-F-UH828-1069
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 14.04 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AFB, NM, US
    This work, Holloman leash and bike safety policies [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Kristin Weathersby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

