Holloman leash and bike safety policies

As the weather cools down and outdoor activities begin to increase the Airmen and families of Holloman are encouraged to keep safety in the forefront of their minds. There are rules in place to keep members with base access safe and prevent accidents from happening.



Air Force Instruction 32-6000, Housing Management, States that pets must be secured with leashes or under positive control while outdoors, except in fenced patios and yards. This rule applies to base housing residents as well as anyone visiting on base with pets.



“It’s important for base safety because there are people who are intimidated by dogs, so it’s better that everyone feels safe,” said Althea Strong, Soaring Heights property manager. “We have great places, like Barks and Rec and the dog park by the Temporary Lodging Facility, where you can take your dog to run free.”



There are also rules on base to keep bike, scooter and skateboard riders safe from falls and accidents with cars.



All persons who ride a bicycle, tricycle or other human powered vehicle, including motorized bicycles, on base roadways are required to wear a helmet per AFI 91-207, The U.S. Air Force Traffic Safety Program. This also includes children riding in seats mounted to bicycles and seats or wagons pulled behind bicycles.



While personnel who violate the leash and helmet policies could face repercussions, the main focus of these policies is to keep the community safe and orderly.



“The point of bringing safety up isn’t to get people in trouble, it’s to educate people and prevent something from happening.” said Tech. Sgt. Tabitha Lyle, 49th Security Forces Squadron flight chief.



Whether you’re in the Soaring Heights Community or around main base, keep yourself and others safe by walking your dogs on leashes and wearing your helmets when required.

