Technical Sergeant Tabitha Lyle, 49th Security Forces Squadron flight chief, performs a routine base patrol Jun. 19, 2021, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. Holloman Defenders perform patrols in both the Soaring Heights Communities and through the main base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kristin Weathersby)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.19.2021 Date Posted: 08.31.2021 18:50 Photo ID: 6812089 VIRIN: 210619-F-UH828-1079 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 13.46 MB Location: HOLLOMAN AFB, NM, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Holloman leash and bike safety policies [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Kristin Weathersby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.