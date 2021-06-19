Technical Sergeant Tabitha Lyle, 49th Security Forces Squadron flight chief, performs a routine base patrol Jun. 19, 2021, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. Holloman Defenders perform patrols in both the Soaring Heights Communities and through the main base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kristin Weathersby)
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2021 18:50
|Photo ID:
|6812089
|VIRIN:
|210619-F-UH828-1079
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|13.46 MB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AFB, NM, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Holloman leash and bike safety policies [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Kristin Weathersby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Holloman leash and bike safety policies
LEAVE A COMMENT