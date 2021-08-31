Members of the 403rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., tend to a WC-130J assigned to the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron after they returned to Keesler from San Antonio Aug. 31, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen Pittman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.31.2021 Date Posted: 08.31.2021 16:38 Photo ID: 6811997 VIRIN: 210831-F-KV687-1064 Resolution: 8073x5382 Size: 3.28 MB Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hurricane Hunters return to Keesler [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Kristen Pittman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.