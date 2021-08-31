Members of the 403rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., tend to a WC-130J assigned to the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron after they returned to Keesler from San Antonio Aug. 31, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen Pittman)
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2021 16:38
|Photo ID:
|6811997
|VIRIN:
|210831-F-KV687-1064
|Resolution:
|8073x5382
|Size:
|3.28 MB
|Location:
|KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hurricane Hunters return to Keesler [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Kristen Pittman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT