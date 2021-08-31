Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hurricane Hunters return to Keesler [Image 1 of 5]

    Hurricane Hunters return to Keesler

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen Pittman 

    403rd Wing/Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Kyle Stoeger, of the 403rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., cleans a WC-130J assigned to the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron's windows after it returned to Keesler from San Antonio Aug. 31, 2021. The squadron evacuated from Keesler ahead of Hurricane Ida's landfall. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen Pittman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.31.2021
    Date Posted: 08.31.2021 16:38
    Photo ID: 6811993
    VIRIN: 210831-F-KV687-1014
    Resolution: 6903x4602
    Size: 1.81 MB
    Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hurricane Hunters return to Keesler [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Kristen Pittman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Hurricane Hunters return to Keesler
    Hurricane Hunters return to Keesler
    Hurricane Hunters return to Keesler
    Hurricane Hunters return to Keesler
    Hurricane Hunters return to Keesler

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hurricane Hunters
    Keesler
    AFRC
    hurricane season
    WC-130J
    403rd Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT