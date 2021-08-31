Staff Sgt. Kyle Stoeger, of the 403rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., cleans a WC-130J assigned to the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron's windows after it returned to Keesler from San Antonio Aug. 31, 2021. The squadron evacuated from Keesler ahead of Hurricane Ida's landfall. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen Pittman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.31.2021 Date Posted: 08.31.2021 16:38 Photo ID: 6811995 VIRIN: 210831-F-KV687-1028 Resolution: 6968x4645 Size: 2.28 MB Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hurricane Hunters return to Keesler [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Kristen Pittman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.