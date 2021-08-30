Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2021 WPW and AFSAM Rifle and Pistol Championships - Day Four [Image 10 of 10]

    2021 WPW and AFSAM Rifle and Pistol Championships - Day Four

    NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Michael Hunnisett 

    National Guard Marksmanship Training Center

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Erik Vargas, California National Guard and All Guard Combat Team member, checks and scores his team’s targets following a pistol match on Aug. 31 during the 50th Winston P. Wilson & 30th Armed Forces Skill at Arms Meeting Rifle and Pistol Championships at the National Guard Marksmanship Training Center. This year’s championships are conducted at the Robinson Maneuver Training Center, North Little Rock, Ark. and involve the rifle, pistol and combined arms disciplines. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Michael Hunnisett)

    Date Taken: 08.30.2021
    Date Posted: 08.31.2021 16:42
    Photo ID: 6811991
    VIRIN: 210830-Z-CQ037-428
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 21.23 MB
    Location: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2021 WPW and AFSAM Rifle and Pistol Championships - Day Four [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Michael Hunnisett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marksmanship
    National Guard
    National Guard Marksmanship Training Center
    WPW2021
    AFSAM2021
    Winston P.

