2021 WPW and AFSAM Rifle and Pistol Championships - Day Four

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Erik Vargas, California National Guard and All Guard Combat Team member, checks and scores his team’s targets following a pistol match on Aug. 31 during the 50th Winston P. Wilson & 30th Armed Forces Skill at Arms Meeting Rifle and Pistol Championships at the National Guard Marksmanship Training Center. This year’s championships are conducted at the Robinson Maneuver Training Center, North Little Rock, Ark. and involve the rifle, pistol and combined arms disciplines. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Michael Hunnisett)

Date Taken: 08.30.2021 Date Posted: 08.31.2021 Location: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US