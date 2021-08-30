Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2021 WPW and AFSAM Rifle and Pistol Championships - Day Four [Image 8 of 10]

    2021 WPW and AFSAM Rifle and Pistol Championships - Day Four

    NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Michael Hunnisett 

    National Guard Marksmanship Training Center

    Team Kentucky-Montana shoots during a team rifle match on Aug. 31 during the 50th Winston P. Wilson Rifle and Pistol Championship at the National Guard Marksmanship Training Center. This year’s championship is conducted at the Robinson Maneuver Training Center, North Little Rock, Ark. and involves the rifle, pistol and combined arms disciplines. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Michael Hunnisett)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.30.2021
    Date Posted: 08.31.2021 16:42
    Photo ID: 6811989
    VIRIN: 210830-Z-CQ037-423
    Resolution: 6327x4218
    Size: 22.18 MB
    Location: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2021 WPW and AFSAM Rifle and Pistol Championships - Day Four [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Michael Hunnisett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2021 WPW and AFSAM Rifle and Pistol Championships - Day Four
    2021 WPW and AFSAM Rifle and Pistol Championships - Day Four
    2021 WPW and AFSAM Rifle and Pistol Championships - Day Four
    2021 WPW and AFSAM Rifle and Pistol Championships - Day Four
    2021 WPW and AFSAM Rifle and Pistol Championships - Day Four
    2021 WPW and AFSAM Rifle and Pistol Championships - Day Four
    2021 WPW and AFSAM Rifle and Pistol Championships - Day Four
    2021 WPW and AFSAM Rifle and Pistol Championships - Day Four
    2021 WPW and AFSAM Rifle and Pistol Championships - Day Four
    2021 WPW and AFSAM Rifle and Pistol Championships - Day Four

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Marksmanship
    National Guard
    National Guard Marksmanship Training Center
    WPW2021
    AFSAM2021
    Winston P.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT