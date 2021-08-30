U.S. Army Sgt. Rebecca Hasenyager, Montana National Guard, shoots during a team rifle match on Aug. 31 during the 50th Winston P. Wilson Rifle and Pistol Championship at the National Guard Marksmanship Training Center. This year’s championship is conducted at the Robinson Maneuver Training Center, North Little Rock, Ark. and involves the rifle, pistol and combined arms disciplines. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Michael Hunnisett)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.30.2021 Date Posted: 08.31.2021 16:42 Photo ID: 6811988 VIRIN: 210830-Z-CQ037-422 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 24.23 MB Location: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2021 WPW and AFSAM Rifle and Pistol Championships - Day Four [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Michael Hunnisett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.